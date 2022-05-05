By John Alechenu, Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Aspirant, Sen. Pius Ayim, has promised to prioritize the security of lives and property as well as economic development if elected President come 2023.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made the promise at a meeting with party delegates from Zamfara State in Abuja, on Thursday.

He explained that the senseless killings in Zamfara and other states of the federation were not only worrisome but heart wrenching.

He said, “The 2023 election is not like any other election. What Nigerians need is a unified and peaceful nation. We need a Nigeria of equal opportunity for all across board. With the right leadership, Zamfara State with all of its abundant natural resources will be the richest state in Nigeria.

“An average of 20 People are killed in Zamfara daily, this cannot continue, the life of every Nigerian matters.

“For me as an aspirant, where ever I have worked, peace steps in, where ever I step in there is equity and fairness. I will make sure that the security of lives and property returns not only to Zamfara State but the whole of Nigeria. “

While appealing to the delegates for their support in the upcoming PDP National Convention, Ayim promised not to let Nigerians down when given the opportunity to provide leadership at the highest level.

Responding on behalf of the delegates, a Zamfara State chieftain of the party, Col. Bala Mande (retd), expressed confidence that Ayim will deliver on his promises when given the chance.

He said, “Ayim wants peace for Nigeria and in Nigeria. He is a silent achiever. He is calm, knowledgeable and experienced.