Following a keenly contested PDP presidential primaries election held in Abuja to elect a flag bearer for the major opposition political party ahead of the 2023 general elections, a frontline politician and 2019 house of representatives candidate of the PDP, Chima Anyaso, has congratulated the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for emerging victorious in the presidential primaries.

The results from the primaries saw Atiku Abubakar emerge with 371 votes to beat other contenders such as Nyesom Wike, Udom Emmanuel, Bukola Saraki, and others to a landslide victory.

Anyaso said that former vice-presentiment Atiku Abubakar remains a formidable force for the PDP ahead of the general election. He pledges to commit his resources and political capacity to ensure victory for Atiku Abubakar come the 2023 election.

The result of the election showed a strong performance by the former vice president.