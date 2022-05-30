Fast rising child sensation, Makayla Malaka, has just released her first book titled The African Princess. The book, which was released on the dayy which marked the children’s day celebration in Nigeria, May 27, was adapted from her song, African Princess, off her second studio album.



On this project, Makayla co-authors with seasoned and critically acclaimed children’s author Sope Martins in this wonderful tale of hope, love, courage and the importance of the girl child in a male-dominated society.



You can get a copy of the book at selected bookstores in Nigeria, Amazon Kindle and audiobook platforms worldwide.

According to her team, Makayla Malaka intends on distributing copies of the book to various school libraries across the country.



The new book comes exactly a month before she drops her third studio album titled Ten on her 10th birthday. Well done Makayla!

