Another explosion rocks Kabba in Kogi

The Police Command in Kogi, yesterday, confirmed another yet-to-be ascertained explosion in Kabba Town of Kabbah-Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye-Aya, who confirmed the incident in Lokoja, said there was no casualty.

The police spokesperson explained that the explosion happened at one Omofemi Bar at Okepadi Quarters, Kabba, around 9.15 pm on Sunday.

He said: “As it is now, there is no casualty, but only chairs and tables and the building is affected by the yet-to-be determined nature of the explosion.

“Already, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, has directed our DC Investigations and the Bomb detective Squad to move to the scene to ascertain the very nature of the explosion.

“The police are on top of the situation as our officers and men drafted to the area have cordoned the place until an investigation reveals the real cause of the explosion.

“It’s very unfortunate that criminal elements are out to disrupt the prevailing peace we are enjoying in Kogi.

“We shall not rest until we bring to book such elements and let them see the need for maintenance of peace in our society.”

Ovye-Aya called on the people of Okepadi and Kabba to be calm and go about their normal duties without any fear as the police were on top of the situation.