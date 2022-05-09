•Fails to clear 10 aspirants



By Chimaobi Nwaiwu



NNEWI—THERE was huge excitement across various camps of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State, as the PDP National Assembly Screening Appeal Panel released its Report in respect of some aggrieved aspirants.



PDP report of the Anambra State National Assembly Screening Appeal Panel failed to clear ten National Assembly aspirants from the state from participating in the PDP 2022 primary elections.



This situation sent wild jubilation and complaints respectively across different camps of the party in the state. Those whose aspirants were cleared rejoiced while those whose aspirants failed to be cleared, complained bitterly.



A statement from the PDP National Working Committee, NWC, which was obtained by Vanguard in Onitsha on Saturday, disclosed that four Senatorial aspirants from the State, namely Valentine Ozigbo, Dr Obinna Uzor, Chuma Nzeirbe and Tony Nwoye were not cleared.

READ ALSO:



The PDP Anambra State National Assembly Appeal Panel, which composed of Dr. Alfred Isename, Chairman; Engr. Okpara Ahamefula, member; and Imo Williams, as Secretary, also did not clear six Federal House of Representatives aspirants, namely Vincent Ekene Ofumelu, Dr Chris Obiora Uzochukwu, Johnmary Akachukwu Mmaduakolam, Iwumor Maxwell Ndife, Offor Kenechukwu Kingsley and Obinna Chris Menakaya.



According to the report of the Anambra State National Assembly Appeal Panel, dated May 3rd 2022: “The panel had before it a total member often appeals against the clearance and non-clearance of the aspirants.”



Part of the statement read, “The National Working Committee of our Great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP empaneled Dr. Alfred Isename, Chairman, Engr. Okpara Ahamefula, member and Hon Bar. Imo Williams, as Secretary, to serve as members on the Screening Appeal Panel to consider appeals arising from the Screening of all aspirants for the Anambra State National Assembly Party Primary Elections, for the upcoming 2023 General Election.”



“The panel had before it a total number of ten appeals against the clearance / non-clearance of four Senate aspirants and six Federal House of Representatives aspirants.”

Vanguard News Nigeria