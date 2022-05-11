By Vincent Ujumadu

Nurses and midwives in Anambra State have raised the alarm over the continuous mass migration of qualified members out of the state, calling on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to intervene through improved remuneration.

The nurses, under the aegis of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, regretted that shortage of their members in both general hospitals and primary healthcare centers had negatively affected health care delivery in the state.

Chairman of the association in the state, Comrade Edith Onwuka, at a ceremony to mark this year’s International Nurses Week, appealed to the governor to invest in nursing to ensure quality health care delivery to make his programme of creating a liveable homeland for the state a reality.

She called for a review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) because it had suffered poor implementation in the state.

She said: “Nurses and midwives, being promoters of health, show appreciation with your move in cleaning Okpoko which had always been the epicenter for disease outbreak due to environmental insults and degradation.

“We have also seen your commitment in cleaning up the rest of the cities which we commend in special way as it will reduce disease outbreak like cholera, diarrhea, measles etc.

“We wish to appeal to Mr Governor to look into the issues affecting nurses, especially now that you are taking stock of challenges in different ministries, MDA’s and parastatals.

“Poor remuneration of nurses and midwives has led to mass migration of highly qualified nurses to either federal health institutions or outside the country in search for greener pastures.

“This has affected the healthcare delivery adversely as the small number of nurses that remains is overwhelmed by work in our hospitals.

“It is important to review the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) which has not been properly implemented in the state as the said CONHESS 60% is on paper but not properly and fully reflected in the implementation.

“We humbly request for not only the full implementation of 60% CONHESS, but upward review to 100% CONHESS for nurses in the state and local government (Primary Health Care Centers where there is shortage with the attendant negative consequences.