Life comes and goes in waves, and we learn from each stage. Fernanda Splitter notes that the beauty of life is that you get to decide your personal limitations. That is why Splitter has immersed herself in several opportunities throughout her life.

Fernanda Splitter is many things — a former model, real estate investor, entrepreneur, and mom. Having studied business administration with an emphasis on marketing, Splitter made sure to explore the extent of her capabilities and, at one time, worked at the Brazil Bradesco International Department. As a model, Splitter is a former Miss Brazil USA Los Angeles from 2015. She has also attended and worked the LA and NY fashion weeks.

Leaving behind her modeling career, Splitter made changes toward long-term investments and took an interest in real estate after purchasing a home in Malibu. Since then, Fernanda Splitter has devoted much of her time to real estate investing, building, interior design, sales, and home vacations.

Besides her work life, Splitter is also incredibly health and fitness conscious. As a mom of two, she explains that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is essential to her. Splitter gained 60 pounds during her second pregnancy, which she struggled to lose, especially with gyms closed due to the pandemic. That is how she discovered intermittent fasting and running. Splitter now achieves her goals and empowers other women and mothers to find solutions tailored to them.

Speaking about her future plans, Fernanda Splitter explains that she is now fully engaged in real estate and learning even more about the industry. Still, she keeps an open mind and is eager to learn new skills and discover and pursue new passions. Splitter firmly believes that everyone has the potential to achieve multiple things in their lifetime and urges people to keep discovering new sides of themselves and their own unique charms.