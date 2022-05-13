By Damilola Ogunsakin

The highly-anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, is here.



And of course, the nomination list of the AMVCA include massive names that dominated the headlines throughout the past year. A lot of fan favourites actors and actresses have been nominated.



As we wait for this year’s ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, May 14, let’s take a look at the nominees for Best Actress in the Comedy category:



Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)

Bimbo Ademoye (Breaded Life)

Nse Ikpe Etim (Quam’s Money)

Bisola Aiyeola (Dwindle)

Nancy Isime (Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards)

Sarah Hassan (Just in Time)



These actresses have received critical acclaim and numerous accolades from fans, but the question is, who will win?