By Damilola Ogunsakin
The highly-anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, is here.
And of course, the nomination list of the AMVCA include massive names that dominated the headlines throughout the past year. A lot of fan favourites actors and actresses have been nominated.
As we wait for this year’s ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, May 14, let’s take a look at the nominees for Best Actress in the Comedy category:
Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)
Bimbo Ademoye (Breaded Life)
Nse Ikpe Etim (Quam’s Money)
Bisola Aiyeola (Dwindle)
Nancy Isime (Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards)
Sarah Hassan (Just in Time)
These actresses have received critical acclaim and numerous accolades from fans, but the question is, who will win?