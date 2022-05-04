By Dayo Johnson

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has lambasted the opposition People’s Democratic Party for trivializing security issues in the state.

Recall, that the opposition party had alleged that governor, Rotimi Akeredolu was planning a deduction from workers’ salaries to fund the state security outfit, codenamed Amotekun.

The opposition party queried what the governor spend his security vote on, to now depend on sacrifices from workers to provide security for the state, Akeredolu said the deduction allegation was imaginary.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Kennedy Peretei, in Akure, said that the deduction would ” increase the agony experienced by workers in the state.

But, while reacting to the allegation, the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state, through its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye in Akure, said it was “appalled by the criminal mockery of the popular efforts of the State Government to keep the Sunshine State safe for all, irrespective of religious or political sympathy.

Kalejaye said that “The party is particularly disappointed in the People Democratic Party (PDP) for delving yet into another show of puerile radicalism, and strove (to no avail) to demoralize the enviable commitment of the APC-led Government to security concerns.

” It is pertinent to remind residents of Ondo State that the sincerity of the Ondo the State Government, under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on the all-important issue of security, is being well celebrated by Nigerians, home and abroad. It is therefore disheartening that the PDP could trivialize same for political gains.

“The great strides of Amotekun, working in conjunction with security agencies, have been variously acknowledged. The peace of mind, safety on our roads, and honour attracted to the State therefrom are indicators that the vision and investment into the project have been justified.

“We want to specially acknowledge, and appreciate the recent donation of 30 motor bikes, as support to Amotekun, by the state organized labour.

“Although the PDP’s jejune attempt to ridicule the government crumbled on arrival, the APC calls on the discerning members of the public to be wary of the main opposition party’s baseless tales in future.

“The State chapter further advises the PDP to raise its standard of criticism above the current kindergarten level so the public could take it seriously.

“The ruling party commends the efforts of the State Government and, indeed, the State Security Network, for the recent harvest of criminal elements at different locations within the State.

Kalejaye, however, urged “the Government to discountenance frivolous distractions, and sustain the ongoing applaudable efforts, to keep Ondo State a safe haven for investments.

