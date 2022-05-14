The 8th edition of the prestigious African Magic Viewers Choice Awards(AMVCA) is currently going on at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island to its usual glitz and glamour.

AMVCA is a gathering of industry professionals and lovers of African movies and television.

Without further ado, here are all the winners so far for the 8th edition.

Here is a full list of winners:

Best Actress In a Drama

Osas Ighodaro – Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story

Best Actor in a Drama

Stan Nze – Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story

Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Funke Akindele-Bello – Omo Ghetto the Saga

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Broda Shaggi – Dwindle

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Omowummi Dada – Country Hard

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Odunlade Adekola – Jankariwo

AMVCA Trailblazer Award

Teniola Aladese

Best Director

Ramsey Nouah – Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story

Best Art Director (Movie/TV series)

Tunji Afolayan – Amina

Best Picture Editor

Tunde Apalowo – For Maria Ebun Pataki

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV series)

Jim Lively and James Nelson – Amina

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf for Rattlesnake- The Ahanna Story

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen – Introducing The Kujus

Best Cinematographer

Muhammed Atta Ahmed – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Best Makeup

Balogun Abiodun – Omo Ghetto The Saga

Best Costume Designer

Millicent T. Jack – Amina

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)

Freddy Feruzi – Obambo

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)

Rogers Ofime for Voiceless

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)

David Akande, Demola Yusuf and Edgard Leroy – Alasie

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo)

Uche Nnanna Maduka – ‘Nne-Ka

Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)

Rogers Ofime -The Mystic River

Best Documentary

Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz and Ann Katrina Boberg – If Objects Could Speak

Best Short Film Or Online Video

Taiwo Ogunnimo – I Am The Prostitute Mama Described

Best Online Social Content Creator

Oga Sabinus – Mr Funny

Best Movie (Southern Africa)

Hairareb- Dantagos Jimmy-Melani

Best Movie (East Africa)

The Girl In The Yellow Jumper- Morocco Omar

Best Movie (West Africa)

Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka and Raquel

Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series

The Johnsons

Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series

The Rishantes’ – Dimbo Atiya

Vanguard News Nigeria