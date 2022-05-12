By Juliet Ebirim

Award winning actor and executive producer, Jim Iyke’s latest movie production “Bad Comments” has been acquired by Amazon.

The unprecedented deal by Amazon would make the social impact centered movie, which addresses the consequences of cyberbullying, the highest negotiation so far in the African movie industry.

The film is also an official selection for the 17th Edition of the Harlem International Film Festival (The people’s film festival) slated for May 5th -15th, 2022. The Harlem Festival is an annual festival in Harlem, New York that celebrates films from around the world.

Although Bad Comments was not nominated for an AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards) due to an embargo on any film longer than two hours, this hasn’t stopped the movie from making waves both in Nigeria and beyond.

The highly acclaimed film was released in August 2021 starring Jim Iyke, Ayo Makun, Osas Ighodaro, Yemi Blaq, Sharon Ooja, Chiwetel Agu, Patience Ozokwor, Ruggedman, Ini Edo, Timaya and a host of others.

To celebrate the amazing feat on the deal with the online retailing giant, the author and serial entrepreneur hosted an Amazon release watch party with his fans, guests and the Nollywood industry last week.

The fast-paced drama and thriller “Bad Comments” is maintaining the excitement with the announcement of a sequel titled ‘The Crusader’, which is already in pre-production stages. Shooting will begin in July 2022 in conjunction with the prospective film and tourism boards in Dubai, Dar es Salam, Tanzania and Lagos.

Jim Iyke’s production company, 6th Sense is also working on two TV series; Sin and Ordinary People.