Reports alleging that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has resigned have been debunked by a source close to the former River state Governor.

Recall Some online media (not vanguard) had reported that the Minister has resigned yesterday but the source close to Amaechi dismissed the reports describing them as unfounded and baseless.

