.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Senator Francis Alimikhena has withdrawn from the Edo North All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Primary election.

In a letter to the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the senator representing Edo North Senatorial district said he was withdrawing and leaving the ruling because of what he described as injustice.

The titled, ” withdrawal from Primary Election and from the party, APC, dated 27th May, 2022, read, ” I write to notify you that I have withdrawn from the primary election as a result of injustice and also withdraw my membership from the party, APC.”

Recall that Senator Alimikhena who had declared his intention to seek a third term in the Senate, however vowed to use his position to accelerate massive job opportunities and infrastructure development in Edo North, when reelected.

Alimikhena was first elected into the Senate in the 8th National Assembly where he was appointed as the Deputy Senate Whip being the only Senator from the South South then that was elected into the Senate.

It was gathered that in the last few days, the Senator has been having running battle with some party members over alleged doctoring of delegates list in favour of another aspirant.

Also recall that former Governor of Edo State and Ex- National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is also contesting for the Senatorial position having bought both the Senate and Presidential forms.