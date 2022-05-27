By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE senator representing Edo North senatorial district, Francis Alimikhena has stepped down on his quest for a third term in the Senate and resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



He was expected to square the ticket up with former national chairman of the party and former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.



One of his aides from Akoko-Edo local government area, Solomon Taiwo who confirmed the development said the senator would disclose his next line of action.

READ ALSO:



He said “He has resigned from the APC and withdrawn from the race. He will disclose his next line of action next week”



It was gathered that Akimikhena has sent a letter to the national leadership of the APC.

Alimikhena is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff.

The APC is scheduled to hold Senate primaries on Saturday.