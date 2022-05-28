The House of Representatives Member, Representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, Hon. Akin Alabi has won his primaries in Egbeda Ona Ara after facing a stiff challenge from Comrade Moshood Erubami and Capt Kazeem Akinjide (Rtd).

Hon. Akin Alabi got 91 of 106 votes to emerge the winner amidst jubilation from his supporters, the election had been initially postponed after Capt Kazeem Akinjide claimed some problems with the delegates list, after this was corrected he ended up with 9 votes.

Hon. Alabi, the Chairman of the House committee on Governmental affairs has promised to continue his good strides for the constituency after securing his party ticket to face off against the PDP and other parties.