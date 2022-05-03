.

By Esther Onyegbula

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved business support for 1,000 striving small businesses in the state to improve their legal identity and compliance.

Akeredolu who approved the payment of CAC registration for 1,000 businesses gave the Chief Executive Officer of the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA), and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development, Dr. Summy Smart Francis a matching order to ensure the perfection of their registration.

Speaking during a session with the Governor, Francis highlighted that the major challenges stopping Entrepreneurs from accessing grants, loans and other forms of financial help for their business are twofold which include lack of knowledge and lack of proper business structure.

“As a result of these factors, a lot of small businesses have remained grounded and are unable to look beyond the government for help. Entrepreneurs across the state have ample access to this opportunity and more information on how to benefit will be made available on the agency’s official website.”

According to the mandate of Mr. Governor’s administration to create massive jobs through entrepreneurship, it is important that the Government supports as many small businesses as possible even as ONDEA continues to equip them with knowledge and skillsets to build and scale their businesses.