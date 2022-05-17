Abass Mubarak Akeju, American-based Nigerian media executive popularly known as Akeju is set to produce a unity song for the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) Red Card Campaign to end all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

The music project will premiere at the 2022 Africa Day Celebration hosted by ARDN at the United Nations headquarters on 25 May 2022, and will feature five African female artists.

The Red Card Campaign was initially launched by ARDN, in collaboration with the Presidential Council for Africa of the French Republic, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

An objective of the campaign is to mobilize global commitments to put an end to all-forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

While making comment on the unveiling of the music project, Dr Djibril Diallo, ARDN President and CEO, applauded Akeju for proposing the idea for the song and stated that he look forward to the production with great relish.

“I must first appreciate Akeju for coming up with such creative idea. As an organization with human heart, we hold a strong belief that every human being, irrespective of race, tribe or religion deserves to be treated equally, as promised by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights”, said Dr. Diallo.

“Women and girls are amongst the most vulnerable and marginalized persons in our countries and communities, and must be uplifted and empowered. We hope the Red Card Campaign to bring us closer to the world envisioned by the United Nations — one where no one is left behind. I look forward to the unveiling of the song; and am confident that it will help galvanize our common humanity and further spread the message of solidarity.”

Akeju expressed excitement about the opportunity to work on the project and also explore his inner creativity to carve out a masterpiece that will captivate a global audience.