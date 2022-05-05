By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, PLASCHEMA has disclosed that over 90 percent of health care in the State is funded out of pocket and encouraged citizens to key into the existing health care scheme to have access to quality and affordable services.

The Agency in an interactive meeting with civil society organizations in the State, on Thursday, sought collaboration with the CSOs to enable them to get the message of citizens keying into the scheme to the grassroots.

Addressing the members of the CSOs, PLASCHEMA’s Director, Operations and ICT, Dr. Dawal Solomon noted that the purpose of the meeting was to make them understand the working of the Agency and how the CSOs can assist in driving the process of universal health coverage, especially in the rural communities.

He stated it was not acceptable how rural dwellers especially those in the non formal sector go through hardship to access health care hence the need for orientation to enable them to get timely attention.

According to him, “… PLASCHEMA is here to advance universal health coverage in the State. The NHIS alone cannot achieve that so States are empowered by law to ensure people get physical and financial access to health care without suffering hardship…

“Gaining access to health care is not enough but the quality should also be considered so that health conditions are not complicated. It has been discovered that over 90 percent of health care in Plateau is funded from out of pocket and this is very risky because lack of funds could be a barrier to getting timely help…”

He urged the CSOs to get involved and sensitized citizens on the need to enroll in the healthcare scheme as it is open to all people irrespective of religion, tribe demography, and status even as he stressed the scheme is very affordable, effective, and efficient.