By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC were locked in a meeting on Tuesday night to decide on the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to allow him choose his successor.

The governors has earlier met in the day but could not reach a resolution on how to approach the president’s request.

While some of them wanted nominations to be made from among themselves, there were those who felt the scope should be expanded to include nominations from outside the fold.

Tuesday night’s meeting was said to be holding in the residence of the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

As of 10:07pm, the governors were still at the meeting.