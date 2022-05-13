Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, Icezy fuses a blend of modern Afrobeat drums, electronic sounds and the ever soothing vibrant strings of the guitar and low key piano chords in his new single titled ‘Body Riddim’.

Born Isaac Akanno, the Imo State native is a singer/songwriter who is passionate about music and promoting the rich African rhythm through creative sounds and inspiring messaging. ‘Body Riddim’ is Icezy’s first official single after signing on to a new record label, Pixy Entertainment.

He recently went viral online for his recent cover of the popular Afrobeat single, ‘Finesse’ by Pheelz ft BNXN, demonstrating his vocal prowess and musical versatility and creativity.

The upbeat groovy bass vibe with intense percussion influences gives this track a kick which initiates an impulse to dance and get into a happy mood. The flow of this track moves the head to a rhythm that reflects the energy and high spirit of Icezy. The lyrics combine raw everyday Nigerian Pidgin English with subtle metaphors that descriptively tell how he is crazy in love with the body of a sexy lady, which adds originality and a unique flow and sound to the beat.

Produced by Intellectual Proparty, ‘Body Riddim’ was inspired by the voluptuous look and appeal of Kenyan lawyer and content creator, Corazon Kwamboka who happens to be Icezy’s celebrity crush.