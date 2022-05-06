Though the AfCFTA Agreement was signed in 2018, it came into force in May 2019 when the requisite number of countries ratified the Treaty establishing Africa’s largest free trade area.

By a number of participating countries, the AfCFTA is also the world’s largest single market. At its full extent and maturity, it shall create one of the world’s most powerful economic forces, setting the stage for meeting the African Union’s Agenda 2063: a prosperous and united Africa, prominent on the global stage.

Africa’s Heads of State have empowered the AfCFTA Secretariat and its stakeholders in the private and civil society sectors to construct an AfCFTA that stands out as the world’s most digital, most inclusive and most innovative Free Trade Initiative.

This means a strong focus on gender, SMEs and the use of technology to ease up historical barriers that have defeated earlier African trade liberalisation and single market efforts.

As AfCFTA’s stakeholders mark the 3rd Anniversary of its groundbreaking entry, the Secretary-General of AfCFTA, Mr Wamkele Mene, and the AfCFTA Champion, former President Mahamadou Issoufou, are hosting a month-long Hackathon throughout the Month of May to celebrate this grand mile-stone. It is the 3rd Anniversary of AfCFTA.

To mark this grand occasion, H.E Wamkele Mene and H.E. Mahamadou Issoufou, warmly invite SMEs/Startups in the product manufacturing space, including brand artists and other brand creatives who can help such SMEs to refresh the brand identity of their products in order to boost sales and to participate in a Hackathon.

Interested participants should select one of these interest areas on the application form.

Graphic & Visual Designing for Brands (upload samples of brand art)

Voice & Musical Arts for Brands (upload sample jingles for brands)

SMEs/Startups (upload pictures of products and sample packaging artwork)

The Hackathon is open till May 10th 2022.

Successful Artists/Musicians will be matched with selected SMEs/Startups by May 12th and the joint creative-entrepreneurial teams must deliver the final creatives (refreshed brand identity as evidenced by sample labels/packaging and jingles) by May 19th.

The best collaborative output, as judged by the AfCFTA Hackathon Mall & Supermarket Partners, shall be recognised with prizes and spotlighting opportunities across Africa during the 3rd Anniversary celebrations