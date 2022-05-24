By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As climate change continues to pound the environment, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, expressed fear over 2022 flood alert, says food production in jeopardy.

Speaking on the the 2022 Annual Flood Outlook, AFO, by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, in Abuja, with Vanguard, the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, said the prediction not not for farmers.

Ibrahim described the flood alert nas scary as it will further threaten food security.

He said: “It is very scary especially coming at the time when insecurity is preventing the farmers from going to their farms.

“The threat of flooding will further exacerbate the threat to the attainment of food Security generally.

Read Also:

AFAN calls on 19 northern states, FCT to contribute N100bn to fight insecurity

2015-2022: AFAN appraises Buhari’s administration in agric sector

CSO honoures AFAN boss, Ibrahim with ‘Inter-Faith Leadership Award’

“Rain fed agriculture is the mainstay of Agricultural production in Nigeria and the phenomenon of flooding now threatening to pervade more locations than previously is a very serious threat factor to food sufficiency it should therefore call for a more decisive action to avert hunger in the land.”

Speaking on what can be done as emergency to mitigate any negative impact of this prediction in order to avoid hunger and high food prices in the country, the AFAN boss called for proper sensitization of farmers across the country to avoid flood prone areas.

“The immediate mitigation mechanism should be the resuscitation of National Food Reserve Agency, NFRA, and the GMP in order to have a buffer stock.

“The farmers should be sensitized to avoid flood prone plains in their farming activities.

“The authorities such as NEMA,NIMET, and others saddled with the responsibility of flood control, hydrological services, weather forecast, erosion control and disaster management as well as humanitarian services should be revamped to make them work optimally to mitigate the effect of flooding otherwise the threat may be almost existential for Nigeria”, he said.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, last week Thursday unveiled the 2022 Annual Flood Outlook, which indicated that high flooding will hit 233 Local Government Areas in 32 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Adamu made the disclosure during the presentation of the 2022 Annual Flood Outlook, AFO, by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, in Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria