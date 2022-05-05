Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

PORT HARCOURT— Youths from the South-South geo-political zone of the country have urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, to adopted the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello as its consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.



The youths on the platform of South-South Youths Alliance, SOYA, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, said that Bello has all it takes to save the country from all the challenges confronting it.



Speaking, President General of SOYA, Kiikpoye Karibo, noted that party at moment should not give attention to ethnic or religious sentiments, but rather push for a candidate that has experience to deliver dividends of democracy to the nation.



Karibo noted that records of Bello as governor of Kogi State have shown that he engaged over 58 persons, who are not from Kogi State in his cabinet, adding that such action showed that he is not tribalistic.

He said that such candidate would be widely accepted by all, advising the APC to allow Bello be its flag bearer.

Karibo said that Bello has united his state and made it a major player in the community of state, noting that his proactive actions has kept his state away from the insecurity ravaging parts of the country.