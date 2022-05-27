Adefisoye

Incumbent lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has won the APC House of Representatives re-election ticket with a landslide victory.

Small Alhaji scored 70 votes to defeat Moshood Bakare who scored 6 votes while the incumbent speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly came distance third with 3 votes. Although 17 delegates could not vote due to dramas that ensued.

The election was held at Premier Hotel in Igbara-Oke while 100 delegates were accredited and voting commenced by 4:’15pm. Three votes were voided while 17 voters could not vote.



Speaking on his emphatic victory, Hon. Adefisoye appreciated the Almighty God who made the victory possible. He also thanked all the delegates for the total confidence reposed in him.

The federal legislator however assured all APC members in his constituency and all constituents that his victory in the primary election would only spur him to double his efforts for the delivery of greater democratic dividends.

Meanwhile, a mild drama ensued while voting was still ongoing as the agent of Bamidele Oloyeloogun suddenly collapsed. The agent laid on the floor for several minutes and this brought voting to a halt. He remained on the floor for more than two hours. Oloyeloogun was however requested to get a replacement for the agent

but he said no other person was around to replace the sick agent.

Moreso, another melee again erupted almost immediately as the State House of Assembly Speaker, Bamidele Oloyeloogun openly hit the agent of Hon. Adefisoye, Mr Richard Adeyemi with an item suspected to be a charm. This again delayed voting for more than one hour.

However, police officers that came for the exercise eventually prevailed on Oloyeloogun to allowed voting to continue after about three hours delay.

Moreover, a relative of Oloyeloogun came to the to pose as a DSS officer. But he could not properly identify himself when DSS officers arrived the election venue. He wasll,, immediately arrested and whisked away by the DSS officers.