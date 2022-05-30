Says CCTV was functional when she closes on November 6

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A receptionist who lodged Timothy Adegoke, OAU’s postgraduate student into the Hilton Hotel Honours, Ile-Ife, Osun state has disclosed that owner of the hotel, Dr Rahman Adedoyin, his son, Raheem were in the hotel the night the deceased lodged in.

She disclosed this while being cross examined by Mr Femi Falana, SAN, while testifying before the court on Monday in the ongoing murder trial of the deceased (Timothy).

According to her, Adedoyin came to the hotel around 8pm on the day to check the workers’ welfare, while his son came around 10pm same day and did not know when they left.

She added that the hotel had a functional CCTV camera till November 5, 2021 but she did not know why it was removed on the November 9, 2021 when she resumed duty at the hotel.

Details later…