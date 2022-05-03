.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A Methodist Bishop, Most Revd. Sunday Onuoha has called on the Federal Government to use the occasion of this year’s International Workers Day to address the issues affecting industrial harmony in the country, especially in public tertiary institutions.

Recall that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities had embarked on a strike action penultimate month to demand the implementation of the various agreements they signed with the government.

In a goodwill message on Sunday, the Bishop, however, urged the workers not to relent in their service to humanity, stressing that their sacrifices would not go unrewarded.

The message was entitled, ‘Nigerian Workers: you have been Exceptional Despite Daunting Challenges’.

Onuoha, a governorship hopeful in Abia state, said: “Nigerian workers have been exceptional in the discharge of their duties, and in the midst of harsh economic realities on the ground, they have remained unrelenting.

“The Nigerian workforce has exhibited high professional standards, and their sacrifices would never go unrewarded.

“We urge authorities saddled with the welfare of workers to use the occasion of this year’s International Workers Day to address the concerns of workers.”

While felicitating Nigerian workers, the cleric expressed optimism that their working conditions will change for the better soon.

“Despite the daunting economic realities we have found ourselves in the country, it is my belief and prayer that these sacrifices you have been making all these years, will not go unnoticed. God will reward you all in your struggles to make our nation better,” he assured.