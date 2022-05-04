By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The authorities of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu via, Ile-Ife in Osun state has attributed the recent accreditation of all its Post graduate courses and full accreditation of four others, by National University Commission (NUC) as clear evidence of invaluable contribution of the university to education development in Nigeria.

This is contained in a press statement made available to

Vanguard by the Registrar of the University, Princess (Dr) Adeline Adeyemi.

She said in the statement that,

“the invaluable contribution of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu to education development in Nigeria is yielding, yet again, more fruits of evidence, just as the National Universities Commission (NUC), in her Accreditation Exercise held in December, 2021 gave full accreditation for more of the university’s programs, namely: Computer Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Architecture, in addition to many that had hitherto enjoying the commission’s full accreditation across all Colleges of the institution.

“The NUC as a statutory government agency saddled with the task of overseeing and ensuring smooth running of the Nigerian Universities system and academic programs with her high powered delegation of seasoned accreditation team was at Oduduwa University , Ipetumodu in December, 2021 for the exercise. Having monitored, screened and discovered that the university courses met requirements, in-line with international standards of course outline, content and scheme of work, as well as having qualified staff and general workforce in adherence to set standards.

The Registrar added in the statement that “ this is a good news for our university. On behalf of the entire management, I congratulate and appreciate everyone that has made this feat possible.”

She said,”We as a university that is grounded in meeting research and learning as a key development tool for next generation of leaders in all fields, are benefiting from the consistence strides, initiated and monitored by the commission, which has helped us to live up to expectations and also catapult us to such enviable and commendable heights.”

The Registrar added that,”This indeed is an attestation of hard work, particularly in the area of financial support from our founder and Chancellor, Dr Abdulrahman Adegoke Atobatele Adedoyin, as we remain focused and promise never to relent.”

She noted that,”with this full accreditation of Computer Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Architecture, Oduduwa University now have all her undergraduate and postgraduate programs fully accredited by NUC.”

She added that,”Indeed, the vision of positioning the university as one of the top 10 leading universities in the world is gradually becoming a reality.

Only recently, in the list of the best 50 Nigerian Universities, as released by AD Scientific, a notable ranking system of World Universities, for Nigerian Universities with topmost scientists that brings such great honors to those universities, Oduduwa University emerged 37th, with Professor Benjamin Segun Aribisala, who is also the current Vice Chancellor of the institution.

“AD Scientific also ranked Oduduwa university as the 221st in Africa and 5413th in the world for the year.”

She said that,”these rankings were based on the academic scholarship, number and quality, together with the impact of academic publications of Scientists all over the world.”