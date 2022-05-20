Accolades, as Vanguard’s awardees step forth today

Eminent Nigerians and the creme-de-la-creme of Nigeria are expected at the prestigious 2022 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards which holds today in Lagos.

Vanguard Newspapers will roll out the red carpet in celebration of men and women, who have distinguished themselves as achievers of excellence in their various fields of endeavours.

The award is an annual event that celebrates excellence, national pride, and service to humanity in business, politics and other facets of human endeavour.

The event will hold at The Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year marks the 10th edition of the award which is tagged ‘Celebrating a Decade of Excellence.’

Most of the awardees, who have promised to be at the event personally to receive the awards, commended Vanguard Newspapers for honouring them.

Those to be honoured during the 10th edition of the awards are Simbi Wabote (Regulator of the Year), Diana Chen (Foreign Investor of the Year); Dr (Mrs.) Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs (Woman Entrepreneur of the Year), Taiwo Afolabi, Founder/CEO, SIFAX Group (Businessman of the Year), Kola Adesina, GMD, Sahara Group (Private Sector Icon), Babangida Zango (Industrialist of the Year), Hanu Fedjiro Agbodje (Young Entrepreneur of the Year), Kuda Bank (Fintech Company of the Year).

Five governors, who have impacted in their respective states will also be honoured at the prestigious event.

The Governors of the Year include Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

Also, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to erudite lawyer, Afe Babalola, SAN; former Foreign Affairs Minister, Major-General Ike Nwachukwu, retd; former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission, NEC, Prof Humphrey Nwosu; Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, ace photo-journalist, Sumi Smart-Cole; Alhaji Aminu Dantata, jurist, Justice Fati Abubakar and veteran actor, Olu Jacobs.

Messrs Akinwumi Adesina and Mele Kyari jointly bagged the Personality of the Year Award, while the Aviation Minister, Alhaji Hadi Sirika will receive the Public Sector Icon award.

In addition, Dr. Bryant ABC Orjiakor will be given the Energy Icon of the Year award, while Dr. Bashir Jamoh will receive the Public Sector Icon of the Year (Maritime) award.

JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede will be honoured as the Education Icon of the Year, while Bashorun Askiah Ogieh receives the Public Sector Icon (State) award.

Dr. Charles Mbah and Robert Azibaola will receive the Real Estate Icon and Innovator of the Year respectively. It promises to be a night of fun, glitz, glamour, laughter, great music and of course, a celebration of our diverse culture.

Artistes of the night include award winning artist Wande Coal, and the famous live band group of Laolu Gbenjo.

Wande Coal, who has promised to unleash his repertoire of musical compilations as well as his stagecraft on the night to the delight of the audience, said: “Expect nothing but the best musical rendition from me. My years of sublime musical journey and all I have learnt would be brought to bare.”

The event will be transmitted live on Channels Television and streamed on all Vanguard’s Social Media handles.

