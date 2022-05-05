With the promise to offer quality representation, Okoro Uchenna Kalu, a young journalist and former banker, has declared his intention to represent Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly in 2023.

Kalu, who obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination forms for the constituency seat at the party’s secretariat, Umuahia, the state capital, said it was time for him to serve his constituents.

A native of Atan Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area, Kalu has over a decade experience in banking and journalism,

The 32-year-old noted that he has been a strong advocate of grass root development and has actively participated in grassroot politics.

Kalu promised to “do everything within reach to liberate my constituency from the shackles of bad representation come 2023.

“I feel elated picking up this expression of interest and nomination forms. Indeed it’s been God all along directing our paths and decisions.”

He lamented that Arochukwu LGA has “suffered for long and it’s time we take the bull by the horn and effect that change and correction we all seek.

“I want to restore the people’s confidence in the government and eliminate bad and corrupt representation.”

According to him, youths in his constituency have lacked much needed empowerment for years and that he is ready to change the narrative.

“I will ensure that our voice is heard and we’ll be represented. I’ll ensure we’re not left behind in the infrastructural dividends due for us.

“It’s a youth advocacy movement and collectively we’ll achieve this quest victoriously. I am here to serve, represent and speak for my people,” he said