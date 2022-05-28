.

The Action Alliance (AA) party has adjusted its special convention for the presidential primary earlier scheduled for June 3 to June 9.

Mr Dennis Ubani, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

“Following the extension of date for the conduct of party primaries by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) from its initial date.

“The national leadership of the Action Alliance has approved the following adjustment for the conduct of its party primaries.

“State Houses of Assembly primaries June 5, Governorship primary June 5, House of Representative’s primary June 7, Senatorial primary, June 7.

“The National Think Tank Committee meeting to confirm the list of candidates before submitting to INEC headquarters in Abuja will hold June 8.

“The special National Convention and presidential primary will be held on June 9, the general public and party members should please take note,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that political parties had earlier requested INEC to review the timelines for political party primaries provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.

The parties had requested for 37 – 60 days extension of the timeline for primaries and the nomination of candidates.

The commission was emphatic that the request could not be granted because it would disrupt other scheduled activities on the timetable, but gave in to it on Friday.

Mr Festus Okoye, the commission’s Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said the request was granted in respect to outstanding primaries of political parties only, without prejudice to those already concluded.

“The commission has decided to allow the request of the political parties since the six-day period does not conflict with the next scheduled activity which is the submission of a list of nominated candidates or any of the subsequent timelines which remain sacrosanct.

“However, this request is granted in respect of outstanding primaries only, without prejudice to those already concluded by political parties.

“The commission will not monitor already concluded primaries,” Okoye had said.

He explained that after the conduct of primaries, the next critical activity for political parties was the online submission of the list of candidates they proposed to sponsor for 2023 general elections.

He said this should be accompanied by an affidavit sworn to by the candidates, indicating that they fulfilled all the constitutional requirements for election into the various offices via the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal.