Popular Nigerian Socialite and businessman, Chief Kenneth Ifekudu, aka Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu, has once again made headlines in the news after launching his new office headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Anambra Born Business icon got into the spotlight in October 2020 when he hosted an ostentatious burial for his late father in Ozubulu, Anambra State.

However, here are some facts you didn’t know about Chief Kenneth Ifekudu.

• Full name Kenneth Ifekudu, he was born on the 6th of April 1979 in the family of Chief & Lolo Paul A. Ifekudu (Ezeonykachukwu) of Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State. The businessman is the Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Leeds Limited.

• Chief Kenneth Ifekudu attended Patrick Okolo Primary School, Odoakpu, Onitsha 1985 after which he attained his SSCE at Our Lady Secondary School in 1996. He did his OND In 1999 at Federal Polytechnic Auchi where he graduated as the best graduating student in the Department of Business Administration. He further acquires B.Sc in Marketing at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa in 2003, and Masters in Business Administration at Enugu State Business School.

• His sojourn into the business world began years ago when he established his company, Diamond Leeds Limited. Later on, he built a reputable firm which caters for Consultancy Services, Training Services, Engineering Services, and Infrastructure design and development energy Services for the general public.

• In February, he hosted Who’s who in Nigeria for the unveiling of his office headquarter in Wuse2 Abuja, some of the guests are Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, Chief Chinedu Madubuko (Chairman, De Chico Group), Sen. John Owan Enoh, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Prof. Sani (INEC Commissioner), Sen. Human Yahaya, Sen Gyang, Hon. Chris Azubugo, Hon. Ben Nwankwo, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, Engr. Johnbosco Obinna Onunkwo, Hon. Tony Nwoye, Chief Eze Alex Adindu, Barry. Igwilo SAN (Ezeani Ikpeoma) and many others.

• Chief Kenneth Ifekudu, several outreaches has always hinted that he is a philanthropist who loves catering for the less priviledged. He is married to Lolo Chioma Emmanuella Ifekudu. Their union is blessed with four amazing children.