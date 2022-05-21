Obafunto Babalola

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Lagos State Investigation and Intelligence Department are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a 21-year-old, undergraduate of the University of Lagos, Obafunto Babalola, who went missing on April 8.

Obafunto Babalola, a 300 level student of architecture in UNILAG, was last seen a few blocks from where he lived in a hostel outside the campus at Johnson Street, Onike Road, Yaba, area of Lagos.

Vanguard learned that Obafunto got missing at about 8a.m., on his way back from his friend’s lodge where he spent the night.

According to Obafunto’s father, Kole Babalola, who spoke to Vanguard, “my son Obafunto Babalola went missing on 8 April, Friday, around 8a.m.

“We received news that same Friday from his friends; about 8 or 10 of them, who live in the same vicinity. They see each other regularly.

“If they don’t see each other in a span of two hours they will call. They are always together. Either they are all in one person’s hostel.

“So they check on each other every two-three hours. They said they saw him around 6a.m., because on this particular day he slept in his friend’s hostel around.

“And his friends that saw him last said they saw him around 6a.m. He was meant to be going back to his hotel.”

Explaining further Babalola said “when we received the news that he had gone missing we reported the case to Adekunle Police station Yaba.

“And the police said they will go to Ikeja where their radio control is to reach out to all the stations, area commands and police posts.

“We were told that they radioed on Sunday. And that he is not in any police custody.”

He begged that anybody who finds him or has any useful information should contact the nearest police station or his father on 08033288990.