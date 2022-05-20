By Juliet Umeh

Online community that connects consumers and businesses to freelance service professionals, Leofield has unveiled a workforce platform to transform freelance market with $20 billion

CEO of the firm, Mr Jonathan Omonigho said the launch of the freelance platform in Africa will strengthen commerce and the workforce across Africa.

“With a target of $20 billion in freelance commerce over the next couple of years, leofied plans to disrupt and improve the industry in Nigeria and across Africa.

“The platform provides a route for financial freedom for Nigerians and Africans allowing them to make money without limits from the comfort of their homes.

“With the looming market, Leofied connects the best freelancers across the continent to a global audience, monetizing skills and servicing organisations.

“There are a couple of freelance platforms in Africa but most have failed to cater for the needs of African freelancers in Africa. We could see how our workforce struggled during the pandemic. With Leofied, we seek to bridge this gap, improve on the lapses and provide a platform for this fast springing workforce to thrive on.”

“One of the major challenges Leofied seeks to improve on is that of payments. Leofied provides a variety of channels through which freelancers get paid both locally and internationally. These channels include, Cryptocurrency, international bank transfers, in-app wallets and lots more.

“Individuals and organizations are also not left behind as Leofied seeks to partner with top organisations looking to hire permanent and temporary manpower to execute jobs and projects.

“Today, African companies are working on the digitalization of their activities to meet the needs of the international markets; and Leofied stands at the forefront of this for the freelance community,” he added Omonigho.