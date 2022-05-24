Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Isoko Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Pastor Jonathan Ukodhiko has congratulated his opponents in the keenly contested race saying “we’re all winners”.



Ukodhiko in a statement on Tuesday thanked the contestants Bashorun Askia Ogieh, Hon. Orezi Esievo, Chief Itiako Ikpokpo, Prince Johnson Erijo and Chief Dickson Ebegbare for their show of sportsmanship and for running a rancour-free campaign.



The former Energy Commissioner who was welcomed to a rousing reception at Ozoro and his Otor-Igho community, thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the State leadership of the party led by Chief Kingsley Esiso for conducting a very free, fair and transparent primary elections across the state.



He particularly thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for being a great father and mentor and for providing level playing ground for all aspirants to aspire.



“Let me thank all my fellow contestants for putting up a good fight in the contest. It was not an easy race as only one person can win at any given time.



“I appeal to them to see this victory as a victory for a united Isoko nation as I have always insisted that Isoko is one irrespective of the North and South dichotomy for administrative purposes.



“By the grace of God and with your support and that of all our leaders and party stakeholders we shall defeat any opponent in the general election.



“Let me specially thank our dear Governor and leader, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his show of love and for providing enabling environment for a free contest.



“I am eternally grateful first for making me a Member of the State Executive Council where I had the opportunity of superintending over the Ministry of Energy as Honorable Commissioner.



“The experience no doubt was worth it and i will continue to relish the support, friendship and camaraderie of my former colleagues at Exco,” he said.



Ukodhiko also lauded the Member Representing Isoko Federal Constituency Rt. Hon. Leo Ogor for being a father, leader and political mentor assuring that he will build on his great antecedents for a greater Isoko nation if elected in the general election.



“To our dear father and a great leader of Isoko politics, Rt. Hon Leo Ogor, I remain loyal and humbled by your political mentorship.



“You stood firmly like the Rock of Gibraltar and I sincerely thank you and all our leaders for their immense support and show of love.



“To all our party officials, both statutory and Adhoc delegates, I thank you all for your prayers and support and by the grace of God and with all your support we shall emerge victorious in the general election,” Ukodhiko stated.

