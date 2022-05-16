By Ezra Ukanwa

Senator Ita Enang has resigned as Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs to focus on his aspiration to contest the 2023 Governorship election.

He made this known in an Appreciation and Resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday afternoon.

Enang, while paying glowing tributes to Mr. President said: ‘’for the opportunities to serve which I, and my family shall forever treasure.

“And the time has come. I intend to Contest for the Governorship of Akwa Ibom State on the platform of our party, The APC for which I now seek nomination, having purchased and submitted the Nomination and Expression of interest form.

‘’I hereby formally tender my resignation from office, to pursue Gubernatorial Electoral Cause,’’ said Senator Enang who is the leading Gubernatorial aspirant for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.”

He had served three terms in the House of Representatives from 1999-2011 before his election to the Senate.

“In August 2015, upon your Inauguration, Your Excellency graciously appointed me as the Senior Special Assistant to The President on National Assembly matters – Senate & Presidential Liaison to the National Assembly.

“I served in this capacity managing what turned out to be the toughest Executive – Legislative Liaison assignment in the Nation’s democratic History.

“I served beyond your first term into your second term, working with the Party Leadership to elect the current Senate presiding officers in accordance with the desire of the Party, managing the screening and clearance of your second term ministers among others, which has given your second Term administration greater stability and peace with the Legislature.

“You graciously re-appointed me as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs in August 2019, serving till date,’’ said Senator Enang who added that he will always be available, even from without ‘’to assist our Government and Party to finish well as Your Administration enters the critical bracing phase.’’

