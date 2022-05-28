By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The member representing Jalingo/Yorro/Zing federal constituency of Taraba State, Hon. Maigari Bello Kasimu has clinched the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for a return to the House of Representatives via the 2023 elections.

In a direct primary election that held in Jalingo, the capital of the State, Kasimu beat 3 of his opponents by polling 12,032 votes out of 22,369 valid votes cast.

Other aspirants included Mahmoud Abdulmumini who got 4,591 votes, Nuruddeen A.Ibrahim got 3,262 while Aminu Ibrahim Malle got 2,484 votes.

The result was however announced by the chairman, Primary Election Committee, Caleb Bawi after the election earlier Friday.

In his remarks, the lawmaker expressed gratitude to his supporters, pledging to do more for the constituency if re-elected in 2023 election.

He also called on his opponents to join him in his efforts to better the lot of his constituents through quality representation.