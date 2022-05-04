Olufemi Ajadi, a young passionate Nigerian in the 2023 presidential race, has met with ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors.

The meeting took place at a residence within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

Speaking after the meeting, Ajadi was happy to meet and learn more from the ex-president.

The young presidential aspirant told journalists that the meeting gave him extra motivation toward building a Nigeria that will be adored by the world.

He described it as a meeting between “father and son.”

He said: “I met with one of my fathers today in the person of Olusegun Obasanjo. The meeting with him inspires more strength in my presidential ambition.

“He loves Nigeria and I want to ensure he sees a better Nigeria before he goes to the Lord.

“I hereby implore Nigerians to join me in this journey to a better Nigeria. Nigeria needs a young, passionate individual like me.

“I have learned at the feet of elders and I’m aware of what to do to take Nigeria to the next level.

“So, I enjoined Nigerians, let us get our PVCs and be ready to make the right decisions in 2023. God bless Nigeria.”