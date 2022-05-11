By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Chairman of National Population Commission, NPC, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, has assured Nigerians that preparations are in top gear for the nation’s general population census 2023.



He stated this in Abuja at a three-day capacity building workshop for population correspondents on the 2023 population and housing census, with the theme: “Getting People Involved.”



The NPC Chairman vowed that the Commission will provide accurate census in 2023, including accurate data and information regarding the general populace.



He noted that the trial census would be conducted in June, adding that the commission was on course in ensuring successful implementation of the census project for Nigerians.



His words: “With the approval of Mr. President for the conduct of the next population and housing census in 2023, preparations are in top gear for the successful implementation of the census project.



“Census is a national event, and is the responsibility of every citizen to participate by presenting themselves to be counted. The Commission will no doubt need the support of all stakeholders to deliver to the country credible and reliable data it can use for sustainable development planning.

“The Commission is on course in its mission of delivering an accurate census to Nigerians and a strategic partnership with the media will form the tripod upon which the census architecture will stand to reach out to the Nigerian people.



“Therefore, this training for the NPC press corps is one of such engagements and it underscores the determination and commitment of the Commission to conduct a successful Population and Housing Census in 2023.



“Over the years, the NPC press corps have used their platforms to advance activities of the Commission. It is with this understanding that the Commission is convinced that building the capacity of the press corps and deepening your understanding of the census process will enhance the productivity of individual correspondents in reporting more positively activities of the Commission.”

Vanguard News Nigeria