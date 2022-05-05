By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – An aspirant for the gubernatorial seat in Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang has promised to return the State to the path of peace if allowed to govern the State in 2023.

Mutfwang who is contesting the number one seat on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, noted that the State is blessed with abundant resources and has no business being among the poor states, stressed he would rescue it from the clutch of bad leadership and create wealth for the good of the citizens.

Speaking at the State PDP Secretariat in Jos where he went to interact with the State Executive and delegates of the Party, he stressed the State needs purposeful leadership which he is confident he could provide.

According to the former Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area of the State, “… We are people that are hard-working and we ought not to be among the poor, we are a people endowed by God with natural resources, and clement weather. But I realized that for progress to take place, there must be leadership. And I have come to provide that leadership.

“We are committed to ensuring that the lost glory of Plateau is restored. The people will live in peace so that all the economic potentials that are embedded in this state will be unleashed. I have come to offer myself as a leader that will unite not only the PDP but the people of Plateau. With unity of purpose and proper leadership, the state would achieve its potential…

“I have been troubled in the last seven years because of the height of which Plateau has fallen from glory, Plateau that was well respected among other States in Nigeria, today, when you talk about Plateau, people shake their heads. Given the mandate to lead PDP into the 2023 election, the tears of the Plateau people will be wiped away…

“PDP will not disappoint Plateau State, PDP administration had excelled in Plateau, by the grace of God, we will not put Plateau to shame…”

Responding, the State Chairman of the Party, Mr. Chris Hassan assured the aspirant whom he said had stood with the party throughout its trying times that the Party would provide a level playing ground for all aspirants so that they can test their strength.

Hassan urged the Party’s supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and orderly and assured them that “there shall be justice for all.”