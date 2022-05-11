Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN presides over the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja. 29th Sept, 2021. PHOTO: Tolani Alli

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC mobilizing support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, The Progressive Project TPP on Wednesday night submitted the VP’s expression of interest and nomination forms for the APC presidential primary election.

The submission took place at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at about 9 pm.

The chairman of TPP, Senator Kabiru Gaya and Senator Muhammadu Bulkachuwa led the group which submitted the forms to the APC National Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu at a brief ceremony at the party secretariat.

The same group had last week picked the nomination forms for the Vice President at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.