Dayo Johnson Akure

The former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo state, Hon Donald Ojogo, has won the emerged the All Progressive Congress primary in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.

Ojogo, polled 67 votes to beat his closest opponent, Barrister Idowu Mafimisebi who scored 34 votes while Goke Ayara scored seven votes.

The former Commissioner, in his acceptance speech, appreciated leaders and members of the party in the federal constituency for their support in emerging as the party’s candidate.

Ojogo promised to provide an effective representation that will progress Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.

Recall that Leaders of Ilaje in Ilaje local government area of the State at their meeting recently resolved that the House of Representatives slot be ceded to Ese-Odo local government

The meeting was held at the residence of the deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and had in attendance Chief Olusola Oke, Dr Wunmi Ilawole, Chief Glory Okuntade, Otito Atikase, Olorunimbe Tawose, Hon Oyebo Aladetan, among others, resolved that the House of Representatives slot be ceded to Ese-Odo local government.

At a leadership meeting held at the deputy Governor’s residence before the general meeting later held at Williams Place in Igbokoda, the leaders, after resolving that the APC ticket should be conceded to Ese-Odo, immediately set up a three-member committee to appeal to all Ilaje sons and daughters interested in the position to step down forthwith.

The meeting also affirmed Abayomi Akinruntan and Princess Olawunmi Fayemi as consensus candidates for Ilaje constituencies 1 and 2, respectively.