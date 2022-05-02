By Ephraim Oseji

Sapele Constituency, Delta State House of Assembly aspirant, Tuedor Jackson, is a lawyer, forex trader, bitcoin analyst, blockchain expert and investment portfolio manager. In this interview, he promises to deliver dividends of democracy to his constituency if elected, just as he pours encomium on the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege’s achievements in the Senate. Excerpts:

Can you give us a little background about your political experience?

I have been in the political space for the better of ten years now, but I have not held any elective position. I am the one you can call an aspiring politician because I have run for a position.

I ran for the Delta State House of Assembly in 2019 under Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), then I was in APC. But because of a whole lot that happened, I had to go to a smaller party to take the ticket and ran for the election. But I am back to my party now and I hope to pursue my Delta State House Assembly aspiration once again for 2023 on the platform of APC.

Sapele is my home town. I was born, bred and brought up in Sapele. I have been in Sapele all my life. By God’s grace, we shall be having a new Delta by 2023. Majorly, I am the one who believes that politics should not be left to the politicians alone.

Professionals like doctors, lawyers, and even carpenters, and builders should be part of the political process. Because they said that if you leave politics for politicians then you will be governed by a lesser mind. It is important that individuals should be part of the political process so that we can have better leaders and a better tomorrow.

What will you offer your people if elected?

The number one thing I believe in is multiple strings of income. And I also believe in empowerment. Empowerment in my parlance has nothing to do with giving you money but everything is about teaching you how to fish instead of giving you fish.

I will look more at gainful empowerment through the creation of a system where every man can be his or her own boss and earn money from whatever they are doing. Legitimate means of making money are out there, but it is so bad that people do not really understand how the world works, how finance works, and how money works and people do not know that the current stage in the evolution of money is cryptocurrency.

So with the knowledge that I have, that I have been able to create wealth from, I will duplicate and impact this in the life of others.

And that is just part of it. I have DEOTAJ Foundation. That is my Foundation which is part of DEOTAJ Group of Companies. DEOTAJ Foundation will be doing its first empowerment next week in Sapele sequel to my declaration which is coming on Friday, May 6. So we will be doing an empowerment scheme where all residents of Sapele irrespective of party, tribe and age will be empowered.

What will the empowerment look like?

The empowerment will cover how money works with the new knowledge that we have in cryptocurrency and how you can start your own cryptocurrency business with just your internet-enabled phones. That is all.

With your phone and data and with the knowledge that we will impart in you, you will begin a business that cannot be stopped by any government or any individual. I want to show people that creating income or wealth is not a big deal and that we can really make a difference in the life of others by doing this.

In the Foundation also, we have DEOTAJ High Star Secords, which we have Sapele son, Wonder J, our number one artist in who is also part of the record deal duly signed by the record to perform. We will also use the opportunity to reach out to the entertainment sector and those who have the talent to grow.

The elections are fast approaching. There is this belief that PDP has a stronger structure in Delta State that there might not be hope for DSP Omo-Agege and APC candidates in the coming election. What is your take on it?

Well, the number one thing is that change is constant. There is a saying that there is no champion forever. Think about it. And such change being constant, it could be 2023 that the baton will finally change hands.

Let us look at Delta State in particular. Rule by the same people, the cabal since 1999 till date. States that received as much as what Delta State received are far more developed than Delta State. If you go to the state, little or nothing is happening concerning governmental growth, development or structure. In a place like Lagos State, for example, development is going on twenty four hours of the day.

Omo-Agege stands for a new Delta, youthful development and empowerment. He’s the man who believes in change. You can see the lights everywhere. Solar panels are all over the place. What about the transformers that he gave to every part of state? What about the empowerment schemes?

He has in these short three years touched lives more than the entire life span of democracy in Delta State. Show me one person who has achieved what he has done in a short time? If that man has executive power, you will see Delta strive and that is what we are fighting for.

That is what we want and that is what we believe. Omo-Agege’s ambition comes before mine a hundred and one per cent. He is the only person who can tell me to give up my ambition of running for the House of Assembly and I will do it wholeheartedly because I believe he is a man who means well for the people.

What have you done in your community or constituency that made you think the people will vote for you?

I have empowered so many youths in the area. I have an office where people learn network marketing, Forex trading and others. I teach them free of charge all the opportunities that are open to them. Not only that, I have been able to create a foundation where we pay school fees for students.

All these are not what we are supposed to tell the public because it is not like we are doing it for the public but it is a vow I made to God that if He empowered me I will make sure I save as many lives as possible. The foundation’s empowerment will continue this year and it has been on from 2019 to date.

What advice do you have for the people of Delta State as the 2023 general election is fast approaching?

We said it before and we are saying it again, the power of government lies with the people but it is so bad that the people are exchanging their power for a half bag of rice or five thousand Naira which will make them suffer for the next four years.

The politicians who give you money for voting for him believe that he had paid you for the service as such you did not have reason to ask him anything within that time of his tenure.

Let us stop the habit of collecting money for elections. It’s demeaning and puts our destiny in the hands of those politicians who did not think of any other person but their families and themselves.

So why don’t we for once change our mindset to say yes it is our right to vote and our votes count. Do you know that your votes count? If your votes do not count, then why do politicians give you money to vote?

Let’s jettison the idea of whether you vote or not the result will come out. Yes, but it will come from the voting others have done. This is the time when we choose our leaders. It is the time when we choose what will happen to us for the next four years. It is important that we take advantage of the present registration to obtain our PVC.

Registration is ongoing till June. Everyone should go and get their PVC. Do not sell your votes because the politician will not remember you. But if you stand on your ground and do not sell your vote, you will create a new Delta and a new future and then you can hold the politicians accountable if they did not do what they said they would do in their manifestoes.

Finally, we should inculcate the idea of those who want to contest for election to come and tell us what they will do. A manifesto is very important in a democracy. We must know the mind of the people who are contesting for elective positions.

What do they have to offer within the four years of their tenure? That is a very good question we should ask. They should be brought before the public to speak so that we will know what they are made of.