By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Thursday, emerged as governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Asaba, Delta State.

Accreditation of voters and voting commenced at about 2 pm at the primary election being held at the Federal College of Education (Technical).

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who is the sole governorship aspirant, arrived the venue at about 1pm amidst cheers from stakeholders, leaders and delegates.

There was heavy security presence at the venue of the primary election, being witnessed by officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC.

Chairman of the electoral panel, Mrs. Oyibo Nwaneri, who declared the results, gave total number of delegates as 1,235, adding that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege polled 1,190 votes with one invalid vote.

Speaking to newsmen moments after his declaration, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege thanked the leadership of the party for the confidence reposed in him by making him the party’s gubernatorial flag bearer.

Omo-Agege said the 2023 election is about the liberation of Deltans, adding that candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori was welcome into the arena.

Saying that; “there is no structure other than Deltans and what Deltans want”, he disclosed that he has reconciled with the Minister for State for labour, Chief Festus Keyamo and others.

He said: “I want to thank my brother, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who by the grace of God on Saturday will be our Senatorial flag bearer and a returning Senator. I want to also congratulate in Advance, our other two Senatorial flag bearers who are already Senators in the waiting”.

Olorogun O’tega Emohor on his part, said for the first time the party was prepared to win elections in the State.

The member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency, Revd Francis Waive; Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Chief Frank Kokori, Chief Ayiri Emami, Delta Central Senatorial aspirant, Chief Ede Dafinone; Elder Omeni Sobotie; Chief Lucky Okperi, Comrade Frank Kokori, Chief Ngozi Olejeme and a host of others.