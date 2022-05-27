Current lawmaker representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, and one of the prominent contestants for the seat on the platform of All Progressives Congress(APC) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has emerged winner of the party’s primary.

He was declared winner by the election committee having been voted for by all the delegates in the House of Representatives primary held at Civic Centre, Ikare-Akoko on Friday.

Tunji-Ojo polled 115 votes while his co-contestant, Mr. Gbongbon Ibrahim Sikiru had no vote.

Addressing newsmen after the election, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo appreciated the people and party faithful for standing by him and giving him another opportunity to continue with the projects he has started in the constituency as their representative.

He, therefore, assured the people that his second term administration would focus more on consolidating on his previous achievements.

Elated Tunji-Ojo said: “This is a motivation to do more. More than ever, I will ensure that previous records are broken even as we collectively work towards the advancement of our constituency “