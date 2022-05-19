2023: Nigerians need to have control of our economy —Jack-Rich

ABUJA—Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Tein Jack-Rich has said that Nigerians need to have control of the economy because the slightest shocks in the global arena impacts us negatively.

Jack-Rich, an oil magnate and president of Belemaoil Producing Ltd stated this in Abuja when he formally declared his bid for the APC presidential ticket. His words:



“Ours is a commodity-driven economy and some of these commodities get hit by global economic shock waves. The downturns hit our people through price and other economic indicators and then we are all exposed. We need to move from that commodity line to product line and the only way we can do that is for the private sector to thrive.”



Speaking further, the presidential aspirant said:

“I will create smart jobs and will develop the oil and gas industry and optimise the oil and gas in the country. My presidency will strengthen our value system. We will create 26,000 jobs in each LGA on the first day in office.



The renowned philanthropist added that he has a robust plan for the aged, the youths, women and everyone.



“For the millennials, we need to create infrastructure that will help them to develop digital technology. You need a president that can engage the east and the west economy.



“You need a president that, when you travel outside the country, you will be respected. You need a president that will ensure creation of jobs, a president that can grow the economy.



“A president that can create deep private sector engagement. A president that can think for you, not himself. You need a president that will ensure the wealth in Niger Delta is not for the region alone but a president who can utilise it for the benefit of all.



“You need to have control of our economy and the control of your children. They hang in trees while those who use them have abandoned them. With the Jack-Rich presidency, we will produce more, plan more and be respected in the community of nations. We will strengthen our currency and create jobs for the youth,” Jack-Rich said, adding that he sees hope in Nigeria.



“All I see is hope. All I need is the right legislation to back up my plans. We will not make policies that will not be backed up with action.”



Jack-Rich, who said without President Buhari, he wouldn’t have been in the APC, added that the President has given them the platform to showcase their ability.



“All these good ideas will be a mirage if we do not get the right leader to take over from Buhari.

“I will not take a single loan throughout my Presidency,” Jack-Rich said, adding that, “we will produce what we will consume. God has given us all we need to consume.



On insecurity, he said: “You, my brothers that are engaging in banditry, my brothers in the North-East, we are all one. I don’t believe in assault rifles or missiles. I believe in economic-based bombardment. Youths, boys and girls are doing wrong things to survive. That’s because the opportunity has shrunk.



“The best way to stop all these crimes is the oil and gas and I am in that industry and we can do it. Everything that I worked for will go to humanity,” Jack-Rich added.



Jack-Rich said that the reason Nigeria is struggling with inflation is because the country is not consuming what it is producing. That’s why you need a game changer.”