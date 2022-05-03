2023: Leesi Gborogbosi set to run for Rivers governorship

Dr. Leesi Gborogbosi

Technocrat and a management consultant, Dr. Leesi Gborogbosi, has declared to run for the governorship seat of Rivers State, with a plan to build a secured state that is strong economically with a well integrated and inclusive government.

In a statement to newsmen, Gborogbosi, who has been described as a man that can build a modern Rivers State, said a solid educational system is a vital part of his agenda for the state.

“Rivers State will have a solid educational system, which will be beneficial for all, qualitative and can solve societal problems.

“Within each senatorial zone, a new city will be created, which will act as catalyst for positive changes in the zones,” Gborogbosi assured.

“Job creation and human capacity development will be put on the front burner,” Gborogbosi stated.

He added that one percent of the capital budget will be reserved as investment fund to support new entrepreneurs and expansion of existing businesses across all the wards and LGAs of the state.

He also said incessant backlog of pensions and other benefits for pensioners would be taken care of with a transformed pension system.

Dr. Gborogbosi has a long and successful record of diverse functions, especially collaborative relationships with key stakeholders to execute strategies effectively.

He has about three decades of experience in a global oil and gas company prior to founding Gabriel Domale Consulting.