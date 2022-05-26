By Bashir Bello

The crisis rocking the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party in Kano State is yet to be over as the party held parallel primaries which produced two governorship flag bearer on Thursday ahead of the 2023 election in the state.

While son of late Sani Abacha, former Nigerian Head of State, Mohammed Abacha emerged under the party leadership of Shehu Sagagi, another, Sadiq Aminu Wali emerged under the former ambassador, Aminu Wali led faction.

Recall that the party had on Wednesday conducted parallel primaries at different venues of the party secretariat and at the Sani Abacha Youth Center in the state.

The returning officer who announced the results, Amina Garba declared Abacha as the winner having scored 736 votes against his closest rival, Ja’afar Sani-Bello, who scored 710 votes.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Alhaji Mohammed Jamu, said the primaries was legally conducted with validly-elected delegates and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, police and State Security Service operatives.

Meanwhile, the parallel primaries conducted by the factional leadership of former Nigerian Ambassador, Aminu Wali at the Sani Abacha Youth Center saw Sadiq Aminu Wali emerging the winner.

Announcing the results, Bunmi Adu said Sadiq Wali emerged winner after scoring 455 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ibrahim Al-amin aka Little who scored 333 votes.