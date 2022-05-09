…Alleges Buhari’s govt lacks direction, energy

…I turned down requests from presidency to heap debts on Nigerians

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Senate President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said that its now time Nigerians should take back their country from men of yesterday who do not mean well for them.

He alleged that the Buhari administration lacked direction and energy to address the barrage of problems facing the nation.

Saraki who spoke to PDP delegates on Sunday in Kaduna ahead of the presidential primaries of the party, said while he was Senate president, he had several times turned down unending requests from the presidency to heap “unnecessary debts” on Nigerians.

He promised to end insecurity if given his party’s presidential ticket, saying children of this country can no longer go to school freely, while farmers were even scared of going to farm because of the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

The president of the 8th Senate lambasted APC for “causing so much hardship on Nigerians.”

He promised to revive the Nigerian economy, build infrastructure and reset the country on the path of growth and development.

The medical practitioner turned politician and former Governor of kwara State, lamented over the lack of direction and absence of energy by the present administration to address myriads of problems facing the nation.

“I assure you as a Medical Doctor with energy who solves problems after diagnosing the root cause of problems, I will face head-on with great determination the problems of this country.”

“I will create enabling environment where our teeming youth will be supported to excel in the fields of their choice.”

“Nigeria has never been divided like the way we are witnessing today on religious and ethnic ground, I will do my best to make sure that I reunite the good people of this country.”

” I was born after Nigerian independence and understand our post independence challenges which have been compounded by this ruling Party.”

” It is time we take back our dear nation from these men of yesterday who do not mean well for us and generations yet unborn, ” he said.

Saraki also visited Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, a former 2 term Governor of Kaduna State where he sought for support and cooperation in his quest to be the next President of Nigeria.