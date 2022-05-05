Pastor Tunde Bakare

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare has purchased the All Progressives Congress APC 2023 Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

Speaking after picking the forms, the fiery preacher who noted that God gives power to whoever he wills, said he would support any of his fellow aspirants who clinches the APC presidential ticket.

He said; “I trust God helping us with men of good will, East, West, North, and South from the country across party lines, male and female who will rise up and rebuild our nation in such a way that the devastation we are experiencing we would see it again no more.

“Our programme is very simple: peace, prosperity and progress and possibilities. Upon those four pillars, Nigeria will be rebuilt and the hope of many citizens will be rekindled.

READ ALSO:

“We are all going to join hands to make it happen. No other nation will fix our nation, it will take Nigerians from all works of life, within and without and those in the diaspora to join hands together to build our nation.

“God rules in the affairs of men and he gives it to whoever he wills. A southerner is a Nigerian, a northerner is a Nigerian. We trust God that the best, the fittest, and the most competent will emerge and the one who truly loves our people, especially the poor will rise to fix our nation. Many people run in a race but only one person will wear the crown. There is only one seat, whoever wins, the rest of us must rise to support him to rebuild Nigeria. East, West, North or South, Nigeria is our country”, he declared.

Vanguard News Nigeria