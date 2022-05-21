.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Chief Security Officer to late military Head of State General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al Mustapha has said that if he becomes the President of Nigeria, he will end the Boko Haram insurgency that has bedevilled Nigeria, within six months.

Al-Mustapha, who is a presidential aspirant under the platform of Action Alliance, AA, spoke in an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) monitored by Vanguard in Kaduna.

He said he would relocate and live in the Sambisa forest in Borno state which is regarded as the epicentre of the Boko Haram, where he would take the necessary steps to neutralize the insurgents.

He lamented that the Nigerian soldiers were now “less active and not fully committed like before, they’ve already become like the police and the police that you have, are bad.”

He said he would overhaul the military within that period of six months, which is going to be a painful exercise but necessary in order to restore the glory of the Nigerian soldiers the way they were known before.

According to him, “I swear if it is not possible to defeat terrorists in six months, I will demote all these senior officers and send them home, they will be prosecuted and must return the money given to them because I will probe them.

“If I become the President I will live in Sambisa, I will stay there during weekends, and holidays and see if anything will touch me,” he said.

The former security officer to Abacha declared that he was willing to contest for the Presidency of Nigeria in 2023 under the platform of Action Alliance (AA). He said the time was ripe for him to be fully active in politics, adding that the associations that contributed money and bought the nomination form for him, decided on which political platform to contest.

